COMMENT: False 9 system is hurting Mamelodi Sundowns in Africa

Masandawana have been relying on Maboe to lead the line, but is he really the right man for the job?

While might be a dominant force in South African football, it’s hard to ignore their lack of killer instinct on the continent.

Sundowns have not had a genuine striker in recent times with head coach Pitso Mosimane opting to utilise a 'false nine' in many of his games.

Although this tactic has suited Sundowns and Mosimane’s free-flowing game, it has also proven costly at times.

On Wednesday night, the Sundowns coach would have been livid after his side relaxed on a one-goal lead and then ended up dropping two points against .

With Sundowns looking to retain their league title for the third successive season and also complete a record-extending 10th league crown, the margin for error has certainly narrowed.

Seeing Sundowns dominate a game but score just one or two goals, or sometimes even none at all has become a rather all too familiar picture for the Tshwane giants.

This was made worse by the departure of Khama Billiat, Leonardo Castro and Percy Tau in recent times.

Mosimane brought on board Jeremy Brockie, but that move has undoubtedly failed with the impression given that Mosimane no longer trusts the New Zealander to do the job.

This saw the 55-year-old bring in Emiliano Tade in January, but even with his signing, Sundowns have not found what they have been looking for.

While Mauricio Affonso has signed, Mosimane has still been forced to use Maboe as a false striker, due to the new signing having picked up an injury in pre-season.

It is also unfair to expect Affonso to hit the ground running as he is still new to the South African game.

However, playing with a false nine is not too much of a problem in the as defenders are generally more mobile, but on the continent, this is a problem, and Mosimane is undoubtedly aware of his challenge.

Modern football has moved on, but Maboe still lacks that X-factor in front of goal to make him a standout striker.

He has done well to be converted into a lead striker, but at times lacks the sharpness needed to hurt teams in the box, the same can be said for Sibusiso Vilakazi, who remains a No.10 at best.

These are creative ball-playing attackers, and they are unlikely to hurt more physical strikers, this is perhaps why Sundowns have stated their intentions to lure Billiat to the club.

The Zimbabwean is not an out-and-out striker, but he knows how to find the back of the net, and in Sundowns’ mind it might be a calculated risk to take along with Tokelo Rantie who is on trial at the club.

South African football has never been known for goal poachers and it has shown in the fact that no striker has consistently scored more than 15-20 goals a season.

If Mosimane had found this type of player, Sundowns would be an even more formidable outfit. For now, though, this is what separates Sundowns from being the best on the continent again.