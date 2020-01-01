COMMENT: Ambitious Mamelodi Sundowns' quadruple dream lives on after VUT win

Goal discusses how Masandawana can clinch four major trophies by the end of the current campaign

' hopes of becoming the first club to win the quadruple are still alive after their victory on Sunday.

remain the only team to win more than two major titles in a single season since the inception of the PSL in 1996.

The Buccaneers lifted three trophies during the 2010/2011 season before repeating the feat in the following campaign.

More teams

A second-string Sundowns side secured a routine 2-0 win over ABC Motsepe League side Vaal University of Technology (VUT) in the Nedbank Cup Last 16 encounter.

They are now through to the quarter-finals having already won the Telkom Knockout Cup and are still in contention in the PSL and Caf .



Pitso Mosimane has admitted that they are dreaming of winning the treble this season while excluding the PSL title as he felt that it would be almost impossible to catch leaders .



However, Chiefs have let an 11-point lead slip in recent months which has allowed the defending champions Sundowns to close the gap to only four points with 10 matches left.

Now Mosimane and his charges have every right to start dreaming of clinching a historic quadruple as we approach the business end of the current campaign.

There is no doubt that Masandawana boast of a formidable squad which can push for the three remaining major trophies.



However, the Tshwane giants will also need luck and consistency to make history with their next natch being a massive clash with 's in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Mosimane and his technical team will have to manage the players well and ensure that they remain fit as injuries and fatigue can disrupt their season.





Denis Onyango, Ricardo Nascimento, Hlompho Kekana, Gaston Sirino, Sibusiso Vilakazi and Themba Zwane need to remain fit and fresh as they are the most influential players in the team.

Article continues below

Players who are returning from injuries like Phakamani Mahlambi, Sammy Seabi, Aubrey Ngoma and Anthony Laffor also have a role to play in Brazilians' bid for more silverware.

Sundowns have hit form at the right time as they have tasted only one defeat in their last 20 competitive games and they are also enjoying a five-match winning run at the moment.

Maintaining their scintillating form until the end of the season will put Mosimane's side in a great position to claim all three trophies and make it a quadruple.