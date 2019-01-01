COMMENT: Affonso the man to watch - The stage is set for Mamelodi Sundowns striker to shine

Goal explains why 27-year-old striker could be key for Masandawana as they look to clinch their second Champions League title

are set to continue their 2019/20 Caf Group C campaign on Saturday.

The Tshwane giants will be away to Moroccan giants at the Stade Mohammed V in the city of Casablanca.

One Sundowns player, who will be looking to maintain his good form in African's most prestigious club competition, is Mauricio Affonso.



The Uruguayan marksman was on the score sheet as Masandawana thrashed Angolan side Petro de Luanda 3-0 in their opening Group C game last weekend.

It was Affonso's second goal in as many matches in the competition having also netted against Seychelles outfit Cote d'Or in the qualifying rounds.

Physical Battles

African football is known for its physicality and determination and it is something that a striker like Affonso relishes as he enjoys getting involved in physical battles with defenders.

Affonso is tall, bulky and physically strong, and adept at heading the ball, and most importantly he has flourished in his role as the targetman thus far at Sundowns.

The left-footed frontman also tends to win high balls in the air and creates chances for his teammates, while also looking to turn his marker and shoot at goal.

Combinations

The former Alianza Lima marksman has quickly established a deadly combination with his countryman, Gaston Sirino at the Chloorkop-based side.

Sirino grabbed an assist as Affonso netted his latest goal which was against Luanda when headed home a beautiful cross from the diminutive playmaker.

Article continues below

Affonso has also formed a good understanding with Sundowns' other chief creators, Thapelo Morena and Themba Zwane, who has been declared fit ahead of the clash against Wydad.

Morena's delightful cross was headed home by Affonso in the 5-0 win over FC in the Telkom Knockout Cup clash on October 20, while Zwane set-up the lethal striker as he scored in the 1-0 win over in a match three days later.

Affonso can be the key for Sundowns to winning their second Champions League title this season if the team continues to play to his strengths in their continental matches.