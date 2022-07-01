Comitis tells off Mamelodi Sundowns amid reported Fasika transfer interest

The 23-year-old DR Congo international impressed in his debut PSL season and attracted interest locally and overseas

Cape Town City chairman John Comitis has insisted defender Nathan Idumba Fasika “is too good to play in South Africa” as he shrugs off interest in the player from other Premier Soccer League sides..

Fasika was signed by City from FC Saint-Eloi Lupopo before the start of last season and quickly established himself as a defensive rock for the Cape Town side.

The centre-back also muscled his way into the star-studded DR Congo national team and in the process was linked with Swiss giants FC Zurich, Russian side FC Akhmat Grozny as well as other teams in Portugal, Israel and Denmark.

Mamelodi Sundowns are also reportedly interested in Fasika but Comitis is not interested in entertaining local teams.

“Fasika is too good to play in South Africa,” Comitis tells KickOff.

“He deserves to play in Europe. I am not going to listen to any mediocre offers. He is staying with us. He is going to help us in Africa next season as well.”

City will be playing Caf Champions League football next season after finishing the last PSL campaign as runners-up to champions Sundowns.

Before Comitis' latest remarks, Fasika’s agent Faustino Mukandila had already indicated that only a huge offer from Sundowns would tempt City to sell the defender.

“I don’t think John would ever consider the PSL market now,” Mukandila said.

“Why would he improve other teams when now Cape Town City could be the second-best in the league this season, so I don’t think so.

“Unless Mamelodi Sundowns make a huge offer to John, it’s business at the end of the day but I don’t think it interests the club or Nathan.

“There’s a team in Portugal, Russia, Switzerland, Israel and Denmark. They are all serious since scouting the player.

“They know the chairman’s number but now it all depends on the money the club will ask.

"But I know John will never block a player from leaving, he sold Benni McCarthy, he sold Pienaar, he knows what he’s doing, he knows his job.”

Sundowns are reportedly in the market for a centre-back following some inconsistent performances by their defenders this season as well as injuries.

With Fasika’s City contract having six more seasons left before it expires, that could be the other reason why it might be difficult to prize him away from the Citizens.