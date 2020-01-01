Comitis looks forward to Cape Derby and wants PSL to finish season

The veteran football administrator is hoping for the Urban Warriors' return to the top-flight league

chairman John Comitis is hoping Cape Town return to the Premier Soccer League ( ).

Ajax are currently sitting at the top of the National First Division (NFD) log - seven points above second-placed Moroka Swallows with six games left.

Comitis, who is a former Ajax chief executive officer and honorary chairman, is yearning for the Cape Derby.



“It looks like Ajax will be coming back. They are leading the NFD at the moment,” said Comitis on Daily Sun.



“In the last Cape Derby, we had 18 000 spectators. It was a record number for local football in Cape Town. But we still need to find out about the future of Ajax. I mean, we’ve been reading stories in the newspapers.”

The PSL and NFD have been suspended since last month due to the coronavirus outbreak and Comitis is optimistic about the completion of the season.

“We should try everything we can to finish the season. Even if it means we have to adapt the next season in some way, maybe play all cup games in midweek instead of weekends," he added.



“I know it’s not an ideal scenario for the sponsors. But we all have to toe the line and cramp fixtures. If we get to restart in May and June or June, July, we can finish the season.

The City said clubs should be ready to play twice in one week in order to ensure the season is completed.



"Then we start straight away end of August, maybe two months behind and play catch up, meaning playing every Wednesday and Sunday, have no normal pre-season but a two-week break," he added.



"However, I think what’s important is to fight the virus in unison, then when we see a window of opportunity to resume, we can then put our best football forward.”