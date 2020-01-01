Comitis expecting to 'receive inquiries' for Cape Town City midfielder Nodada

The 25-year-old attacking midfielder has been one of the outstanding Citizens players this season and is touted to make a big move

chairman John Comitis "has no doubt" midfielder Thabo Nodada will end up playing in Europe but says they are yet to receive offers for the midfielder.

Nodada recently pointed toward Belgium as his most preferred destination amid reports linking him with .

Transfer talk around the player comes on the backdrop of a good run so far this season in which he has managed five Premier Soccer League ( ) goals coming from midfield in 20 appearances.

More teams

Nodada's form has seen City high on alert to be approached "within a very short period of time."

“Thabo has been fully fit all season. He is extremely talented and we have no doubt that within a very short period of time, we will be getting a lot of requests and inquiries about him,” Comitis told IOL.

“If the timing is right and that works between him and us, he will move. I have no doubt he is going to end up there [in Europe]. That’s what he wants. There’s no doubt that we will continue to give players an opportunity to develop their talent overseas.

“We have a very good technical team. We select our players exclusively with certain characteristics on and off the field.”

In recent seasons, City have exported a number of players to Europe including Zimbabwe international forward Matthew Rusike who moved to Norway, while Gift Links is now playing in and Ayanda Patosi is on loan at Iranian side Foolad.

Kaizer Chiefs attacker Lebogang Manyama left City to play in the Turkish Super Lig before returning home.

The Citizens have equally imported some European players like Austrian midfielder Roland Putsche, Dutch goalkeeper Leeuwenburgh, Greek defender Ioannis Potouridis and former midfielder Christofer David.

Article continues below

With the South African government relaxing the coronavirus lockdown regulations to allow sports teams to resume training, Comitis says they are waiting for the PSL's word before they start training as a group.

"We are not back at training. Players are doing exercises. There are programmes for them to follow. We are waiting for the Premier Soccer League to give us the green light to go back," said Comitis.

City have been fighting against relegation for the better part of this season and are currently on 10th spot with seven points above basement side Black .