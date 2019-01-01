Comitis: Cape Town City looking to offload Ugandan midfielder Kateregga

The Citizens boss has shared an update regarding the Cranes midfielder’s future

chairman John Comitis has confirmed that midfielder Allan Kateregga is set to leave the club.

The Citizens boss also stated that they are not interested in signing former midfielder Daylon Claasen, who is a free agent.

“Nothing there. We are not looking at him [Claasen]. We will transfer him [Kateregga]. We are just waiting for final details,” Comitis told Goal.

Former Bafana Bafana midfielder Claasen parted ways with the Clever Boys after his contract was not renewed at the Sturrock Park-based side.

The Johannesburg-born midfielder is now training with and he will be looking to impress coach Eric Tinkler.

In addition, the former Cape Town player has been linked with a move to City, yet Comitis has rubbished the reports.

On the other hand, Kateregga is set to leave coach Benni McCarthy’s side having played for Maritzburg while on loan from City last season.

Comitis told Goal that the Ugandan midfielder is wanted by top-flight teams and the Citizens are keen to sell the dreadlocked player.

The 25-year-old player has made 11 appearances in the PSL for the Citizens having joined the club in 2017.

He played eight PSL matches for Maritzburg last season plus two games in the promotional/relegation playoffs.