Comitis addresses Kaizer Chiefs' reported pursuit of Mashego

The 23-year Bafana Bafana defender is said to have attracted the interest of the rebuilding Soweto giants

Cape Town City chairman John Comitis has broken his silence over Kaizer Chiefs’ reported chase of left-back Terrence Mashego.

Comitis says the defender is not for sale to Premier Soccer League clubs and the club will only entertain offers from overseas.

This comes amid reports that Amakhosi are interested in the player who has established himself as a Bafana Bafana regular.

“I spoke to the player yesterday [Wednesday], and I asked him what was all this about,” Comitis told KickOff.

“Because we have made it very clear that no player will be leaving the club this season because we are challenging for everything. And he is very much part of the family, he is very much committed to the club.

“He just had an operation on his knee yesterday from the injury that he had with Bafana and he is completely committed to the club. I'm telling you now, Mashego will never play in this country, from Cape Town City, he's going overseas.”

With City set to participate in the Caf Champions League next season, that makes them hesitant to lose players.

They have also been holding on to defender Nathan Fasika Idumba who has reportedly attracted the interest of a few clubs in Europe as well as Mamelodi Sundowns.

While City are not keen on losing Mashego, Chiefs are looking for a left-back after facing a challenge in that position following a long-term injury to Sifiso Hanti last season.

That saw them converting right-back Reeve Frosler to play on the left side of defence while Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya struggled to get into the team.

With Mashego 23 years old, he is of the age preferred by new Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane.

His status as a Bafana international also raises his profile as he now prepares to spend the off-season recovering from surgery performed on his knee.

“Terrence Mashego sustained a knee injury while on international duty with Bafana Bafana,” Cape Town City announced.

“City's left-back has undergone successful knee surgery in Cape Town this week. We wish Terrence all the best during his recovery.”