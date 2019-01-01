Coming off the bench doesn’t bother Kaizer Chiefs’ Zuma

The Amakhosi midfielder is confident they can collect another win against the Team of Choice on Sunday

midfielder Dumisani Zuma explains they need to make adjustments as he expects a tough match against on Sunday in the Premier Soccer League ( ).

The Amakhosi creative midfielder has stated that it doesn’t matter if he starts the match on the bench since his plan is to help the club walk away with the full three points.

With ‘Msholozi’ having a bright season under coach Ernst Middendorp so far, he acknowledges the Team of Choice will pose them with a difficult challenge, especially in front of their home fans.

“A win against Maritzburg will give us a huge morale boost going into the new year. We know how tough it is in January and February, and that’s why we need all the confidence that we can get going into those months,” Zuma said as quoted by IOL.

“It will be a tough game, especially after they eliminated us from the cup. But we’ve shown in our last game against Bloemfontein that we can make it hard for ourselves if we are over-confident.

“We’ll go Maritzburg and they’ll have all the support, but we need to change things around because we need the win.”

The former Phunya Sele Sele attacker has also made it clear that he doesn’t mind not being in the starting XI as long as the Soweto giants claim their 12th PSL win of the season.

“For me, it’s fine to start or not as long as I help and contribute to the team. Having started from the bench mostly, maybe that’s a working formula for the coach. So I can’t really take it to heart," he added.

A look at his contribution so far, the 24-year-old has played in 15 matches in all competitions and has scored three league goals whilst providing two assists.

On the other hand, Chiefs will look to wrap up their first-round campaign with a win, but Zuma is wary of Eric Tinkler’s wounded lions.

Meanwhile, Tinkler and his side are still licking their wounds after their 2-1 loss to in the Telkom Knockout Cup final last weekend.