'Come out in numbers' - South Africa's Ellis calls for fans support against Jamaica

The gaffer has called on fans support as Banyana Banyana hope to end their winless run in six games this year

head coach Desiree Ellis has urged Durban fans to get behind the team in a bid to bounce back from their poor run ahead of the 2019 Women's World Cup.

Banyana Banyana are yet to record a win in six warm-up matches so far this year, having lost four times and drawn twice.

And the 56-year-old tactician is banking on the huge support of the fans to earn a morale-boosting result against the Reggae Girls at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

“This will be the second time we play at a World Cup Stadium in Cape Town, we got a lot of fans earlier this year, now it is your turn, Durban, to better that," Ellis told Safa.net.

"We urge fans to come out in numbers to give a morale boost to this group of magnificent players, and hopefully we will give out not just a good result, but also a great performance as our farewell match.

"The last time we were here in this city was in 2011 qualifying for the London 2012 Olympics and we won against .”

Since their poor Cyprus Cup outing in March, Ellis' team regrouped on Monday and had their first training session on Tuesday at the Princess Magogo Stadium.

And the gaffer has assured that her side will put up a good showing in Sunday's farewell clash with 53rd world ranked opponent in Durban.

“We are very excited to be in Durban, as you all know this is part of our World Cup preparations," she continued.

Article continues below

"We have a similar history with – their men’s team qualified for their first FIFA World Cup in in 1998, just like Bafana Bafana, now we also make our debut at the tournament just like their women’s national team, also in France, that is very exciting.

“This is also a different type of game and an important one at that, as each and every match prepares you for the next one. The players are excited as it is 67 days away from the World Cup and it is getting closer and closer.

"Even though we have not been together, players have been training as we have given them programmes, and some have been playing matches and also tournaments. We will prepare well for the Sunday match as it is a farewell match, and we will put up a good showing.”