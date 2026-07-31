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Collovati remembers Baresi: "He arrived at Milanello very young and we immediately shared a room together for six years. AC Milan were his family"

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Fulvio Collovati, the former AC Milan defender, spoke on his social media channels as he remembered Franco Baresi, the legendary Rossoneri captain who passed away today.

Fulvio Collovati, the former AC Milan defender, spoke on his social media channels as he remembered Franco Baresi, the legendary Rossoneri captain who passed away today: "He was a quiet lad, who suffered as a child because of the loss of his parents. He arrived at a boarding school without the affection of his family, but as he himself often said, AC Milan were his family. He was a man of very few words, but on the pitch he gave orders even to Rivera, and I was a witness to that.


He came to Milanello at a very young age and we immediately shared a room for six years. We struggled in the first few years in footballing terms before winning the Serie A title in 1979. Liedholm made him a starter at 18 and we won the title: it was easy to see the qualities of a world-class player in him. He was a champion of humility together with his brother. Life made him suffer from a very young age, but it gave him a great deal as a footballer".



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