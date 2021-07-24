Cole Alexander: Former Bidvest Wits midfielder leaves Odisha FC

The 32-year-old is now a free agent amid rumours that he could return to the PSL with Kaizer Chiefs

Former SuperSport United and Bidvest midfielder Cole Alexander has left Indian Super League side Odisha FC.

The player and the club both confirmed they agreed to mutually part ways.

Leaving Odisha comes after just a season with the Indian outfit in what was his first time to play outside South Africa.

“It is with sadness, but so much gratitude, that I can announce that I will not be returning to India for a second season,” Alexander announced on social media.

“This decision was not an easy one, but one that had my family's well-being at its core. I would like to thank the entire Odisha family. To the management and coaching staff, thank you for your support, and for taking care of me during my time in India.

“To my teammates, I've loved working with you and learning and laughing with you. I wish you guys only the very best for the upcoming season and the ones to follow. Thank you to each one of the Odisha fans. You guys really kept us going. I've loved the experience while playing in India. I will never forget the lessons, the amazing culture and lovely people. I am forever grateful. Thank you for your support.”

Alexander leaves the Indian club he joined last October and still had one year remaining on his contract.

Odisha president Raj Athwal also confirmed the player’s departure.

“On behalf of Odisha Football Club, I would like to thank Cole for his contributions last season,” Athwal told the club website.

“A popular figure amongst the players, staff and supporters, we wish him and his family all the best and hope to one day see him back in an Odisha jersey.”

The latest developments on Alexander has sparked speculation he could be following Stuart Baxter at Kaizer Chiefs.

KickOff and Soccerladuma have reported the midfielder is on his way to Amakhosi and is set to be unveiled as their player soon.

It was Baxter who took the player to Odisha when the Englishman was at the helm of the Indian side before recently rejoining Chiefs.

The two also previously worked together at SuperSport United.