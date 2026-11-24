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Despite mounting injury concerns and the drama surrounding Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala's situation overshadows everything else at Bayern Munich. The powerful supervisory board are publicly at odds with the player's management, with whom they had enjoyed a close relationship. But who is behind it?

Friday brought the dispute into the open. Karl-Heinz Rummenigge stepped in front of the Sky cameras at Bayern's home game against FC Cologne (1-1) and spoke about Jamal Musiala's situation . Honorary president Uli Hoeneß and CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen had previously approached the subject more gently. Rummenigge was unequivocal:

Musiala is unlikely to return to his best in the near future because of his neurological dysfunction, which apparently causes episodes known as absences at irregular intervals because his medication has not yet been quite optimally adjusted. Whether he will ever be the old "Magic Musiala" again is also in doubt. That is why the astronomical contract the 23-year-old signed in February 2025, which guarantees him a reported basic salary of €25 million a year, must be adjusted. Rummenigge also noted that no other club would currently be willing to sign Musiala under these circumstances.

Rummenigge could scarcely have put it more coldly. In the preceding days and weeks, Hoeneß and Dreesen had spoken instead of a "dilemma" for everyone involved. "Just imagine if Bayern Munich were to question his contract now," Hoeneß had said, hinting at the issue almost two weeks before Rummenigge addressed it so bluntly.

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Uli Hoeneß and the "gentlemen's agreement": What the dispute with Musiala's agents is about

Bayern insist there was a gentlemen's agreement , according to the Süddeutsche Zeitung. Hoeneß believes he reached it with Musiala's agent Christian Schmid at Tegernsee in the summer, following the diagnosis and before the player's first public collapses during friendlies against RB Leipzig and Heidenheim .

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Hoeneß, at least, believes they verbally agreed to sit down and adjust Musiala's contract if his illness prevented him from returning to his previous level. Bayern's senior figures now appear to believe that point has been reached.

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A report by Stern suggests the supervisory board, including Hoeneß and Rummenigge, suspect Musiala's management have not adequately informed them about the player's actual state of health and even suspect that specific details are being deliberately withheld.

According to consistent media reports that have not been denied, Musiala suffered another absence during team training last Monday. The supervisory board reportedly learnt of it only later in the week and felt compelled to act publicly as a result. The club's sporting leadership also stayed silent, including sporting director Max Eberl, whom Hoeneß is said to have accused internally, in no uncertain terms, of six months of "inaction" over the matter .

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Musiala has endured a season plagued by problems. He has started just twice and has two goals and one assist. A mysterious muscle injury kept him out for eight weeks, although the club officially described it only as a "minor muscle fibre tear". Neither the player nor the sporting leadership, however, is required to inform the supervisory board about a player's state of health.

For Musiala's agent Schmid, however, the agreement with Hoeneß "only" involved holding further talks if Musiala's condition did not improve, according to SID. Bayern's senior figures Hoeneß, Rummenigge and Dreesen were apparently trying to force those talks through their public comments.

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On Tuesday, Schmid and Tobias Altschäffl, formerly Axel Springer's chief Bayern reporter and now part of Musiala's agency team, visited Säbener Straße to discuss the situation with Eberl, CEO Dreesen and president Herbert Hainer.

That evening, Eberl told Bild that the two sides had held a "very, very constructive conversation". "We've actually been having very, very constructive, very, very good talks the whole time, over months, or basically since it became known what's going on with Jamal. Of course, the latest developments were the reason for another meeting now. The most important thing to come out of it is that we want to talk with Jamal, not about Jamal. There's been a great deal of the latter recently," Bayern's sporting director said shortly before the squad flew to northern France for Wednesday's away game against Lille (9pm).

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Eberl stressed that they had reached a "consensus" in a bid to calm the debate: "That we don't air issues in public, but simply give the lad the support he deserves to get back to his level." From now on, all Bayern officials would abide by that "consensus".

Who is Jamal Musiala's agent and what are his links to Bayern Munich?

The meeting at Säbener Straße was one of Schmid's rare public appearances. A lawyer and managing director of the agency 11WINS, he is Musiala's main point of contact but normally works behind the scenes and avoids the public eye. He also advises coaches and officials through SW/SIDELINE, a brand he founded himself. Sandro Wagner, for example, has been a client since 2026.

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An anonymous, purported industry insider describes him in Tuesday's Stern report as "cold and ruthless", but also as someone who knows his trade extremely well. The contract Schmid negotiated for Musiala in February last year was a "masterpiece" from the player's perspective, the insider said.

Philipp Schneider of the Süddeutsche Zeitung indirectly supported that assessment on the paper's "Und nun zum Sport" podcast on Monday. According to SZ, the contract earns the recently beleaguered attacking player up to €30 million a year through various intricate clauses and "side agreements" which, Schneider said, "Bayern themselves had not actually understood down to the last detail at the time".

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Those clauses remain unclear. Musiala's contract does, however, appear to include a provision for six months of continued salary payments in the event of illness, something that is not unusual in football. The legal requirement is six weeks, but longer periods are common in professional football. In England, for example, players often secure continued salary payments for the full length of their contracts, whether or not they are fit to play. Clubs insure themselves against that risk with enormously expensive policies.

According to TZ, Bayern are unsettled because Musiala's representatives chose and pay the two neurologists treating him, while no club doctor has been allowed to examine the details of the diagnosis more closely.

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If Musiala's representatives withheld important medical details before the contract extension, it could have serious consequences for Schmid's agency, which has enjoyed a good, trusting relationship with Bayern for years. Such a revelation would harm its thriving business by calling the integrity of the player's management into question. Asked at Saturday's annual general meeting whether Musiala might already have known about his illness before signing the contract in February 2025 and concealed it from Bayern, club president Herbert Hainer said: "I don't believe that at all."

Musiala may be the best-known Bundesliga player represented by 11WINS, but he is far from the only prominent one. Nor is he the only one with Bayern connections, which is why the relationship between Schmid and the Munich club has generally been described as good and trusting.

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The agency also represents Can Uzun and Robin Koch of Eintracht Frankfurt, Borussia Dortmund's Maximilian Beier, the internationally sought-after Nicolo Tresoldi and former Bayern prospect Paul Wanner, who now plays for PSV Eindhoven. Tarek Buchmann, Maurice Krattenmacher and Wisdom Mike all have a Bayern past or, in Buchmann's case, are still under contract there. There is also Bayer Leverkusen's Kennet Eichhorn.

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Bayern Munich and Schmid's players: One divided the club's leadership, another departure proved a stroke of luck

Like Musiala, Eichhorn is primarily represented by Schmid. He sparked an internal dispute at Bayern last summer.

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Sporting director Eberl had identified Eichhorn, then 16, as a player he wanted and was determined to sign the highly gifted central midfielder via a release clause reportedly worth between €9 million and €12 million. But Hoeneß and Rummenigge reportedly vetoed the move, according to kicker. In addition to the transfer fee payable to Hertha Berlin, Schmid's agency reportedly demanded a hefty €10 million signing-on fee for Eichhorn. He was 16 and had played only 19 senior matches. Hoeneß would probably call that "madness".

Eichhorn ultimately moved to Bayer Leverkusen and has yet to play a single game for them. After doctors diagnosed a metabolic disorder following a severe gastrointestinal infection, Eichhorn initially needed hospital treatment and is now working his way back to fitness. He is expected to make his Leverkusen debut after the turn of the year.

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Another player split unexpectedly from Schmid's agency , and Bayern benefited. Had Leroy Sane not decided in May 2025 to switch his representation from Schmid to Pini Zahavi, he would very probably have received a brand-new three-year contract with an annual salary from the Munich club. "The signature is still missing. We'd like to do it, and so would Leroy," Eberl said at the time, only to learn otherwise a few hours later.

None of the parties had intended the outcome, but Sane's departure proved a stroke of luck for Bayern. Had he stayed, Lennart Karl's path to the first team and his breakthrough in his superb debut season would probably have been blocked. Sane, meanwhile, might have produced performances similar to those he is now delivering at Galatasaray. The now 30-year-old moved there on a free transfer. The huge excitement that greeted his arrival has since given way to considerable frustration among supporters . Sane has no goal involvements in 16 competitive appearances.