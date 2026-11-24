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Despite major injury concerns and the drama surrounding Harry Kane, the Jamal Musiala case overshadows everything else at Bayern Munich. The powerful supervisory board are publicly confronting the player's management, with whom they had a close relationship. But who is behind it?

Friday left little room for doubt. Karl-Heinz Rummenigge stood before the Sky cameras at Bayern's home game against 1. FC Cologne (1-1) and spoke about the Jamal Musiala case . He abandoned the restraint that honorary president Uli Hoeneß and CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen had only gradually begun to shed. Rummenigge's message was clear:

Jamal Musiala is unlikely to reach peak form in the near future because of his neuronal dysfunction, which causes occasional brief fainting episodes. Whether he will ever be the old "Magic Musiala" again is also in doubt. For that reason, Bayern must adjust the 23-year-old's astronomical contract, which he signed in February 2025 and which guarantees him a reported basic salary of €25 million a year.

Hoeneß and Dreesen had shown more restraint in the preceding days and weeks, speaking of a "dilemma" for everyone involved. "Just imagine if Bayern Munich were to call his contract into question now," Hoeneß had said, hinting at the issue nearly two weeks before Rummenigge addressed it directly.

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Uli Hoeneß and the "gentlemen's agreement": What the dispute with Musiala's agents is about

The dispute now centres on that contract. According to Süddeutsche Zeitung, the German record champions insist there was a gentlemen's agreement that Hoeneß believes he reached with Musiala's agent Christian Schmid at Tegernsee in the summer. It followed the diagnosis but came before the player's first public collapses in friendlies against RB Leipzig and Heidenheim .

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In Hoeneß's view, at least, they verbally agreed to sit down and adjust Musiala's contract if his illness prevented him from returning to his previous level. Bayern now appear to believe that point has been reached.

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A report in Stern also suggests that the supervisory board, including Hoeneß and Rummenigge, suspect Musiala's management have not adequately informed them about the player's actual state of health and may even have deliberately withheld specific details.

Musiala reportedly suffered another absence episode in team training on Monday last week. The supervisory board reportedly learned of it only later in the week and ultimately felt compelled to speak out publicly. The club's sporting leadership, including sporting director Max Eberl, had remained silent. Hoeneß is said to have accused Eberl internally, in unequivocal terms, of six months of "inaction" over the case .

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Musiala has endured a miserable season. He has started only twice and has two goals and one assist. A mysterious muscle injury kept him out for months, although the official description was only a "minor muscle fibre tear".

According to SID, however, Musiala's agent Schmid understood the agreement with Hoeneß to mean "only" that they would hold further talks if Musiala's condition did not improve. Bayern powerbrokers Hoeneß, Rummenigge and Dreesen now appeared intent on forcing those talks through their public comments.

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On Tuesday, Schmid and Tobias Altschäffl, formerly Axel Springer's chief Bayern reporter and now part of Musiala's advisory team, visited Säbener Straße to discuss the situation with CEO Dreesen and president Herbert Hainer.

Who is Jamal Musiala's agent and what are his links to Bayern Munich?

It was one of Schmid's rare public appearances. A lawyer and managing director of the agency 11WINS, he is Musiala's main point of contact but usually stays behind the scenes and avoids publicity. He also advises coaches and officials through the SW/SIDELINE brand he founded. Sandro Wagner, for example, has been represented by him since 2026.

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An anonymous, purported industry insider described him in Tuesday's Stern report as "cold and ruthless", but also as someone who clearly knows his trade extremely well. From the player's perspective, the contract Schmid negotiated for Musiala in February last year was a "masterpiece".

Philipp Schneider of Süddeutsche Zeitung indirectly supported that view on the paper's "Und nun zum Sport" podcast on Monday. According to SZ, various complex clauses and "side agreements" bring the recently beleaguered attacking player as much as €30 million a year. Schneider said Bayern "Bayern themselves did not actually understand down to the last detail at the time".

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That may apply particularly to the unusual clause on continued salary payments in the event of Musiala's illness or injury, which Schmid negotiated with Eberl and Bayern. Rather than the usual six weeks, the record champions must continue paying his salary for six months. According to Stern, this has fuelled suspicion among Bayern's bosses that Musiala may already have had the illness before signing the contract.

According to Stern, there are "people at Bayern Munich" asking whether the serious road accident Musiala caused at 194 km/h in April 2025 was linked to the neuronal dysfunction. Musiala reportedly first suffered such an episode among his team-mates ahead of the Champions League match at Real Madrid on 7 April last season. Stern leaves unanswered whether Musiala's representatives disclosed all the medical information they had to Bayern before he signed.

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According to TZ, Bayern are also unsettled because the player's representatives chose and pay the two neurologists treating Musiala, while no club doctor has been allowed to examine the diagnosis in detail.

If Musiala's representatives withheld important medical details before the contract extension, Schmid's agency could face serious consequences. It has maintained a good, trusting relationship with Bayern for years, but questions about the integrity of the player's management could harm its thriving business.

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Musiala may be the best-known Bundesliga professional represented by 11WINS, but he is far from the only prominent one. Nor is he the only one with Bayern links, which helps explain why the relationship between Schmid and the Munich club has long been described as good and trusting.

Other clients include Eintracht Frankfurt's Can Uzun and Robin Koch, Borussia Dortmund's Maximilian Beier, the internationally sought-after Nicolo Tresoldi and former Bayern prospect Paul Wanner, who now plays for PSV Eindhoven. Tarek Buchmann, Maurice Krattenmacher and Wisdom Mike all have Bayern connections, with Buchmann still under contract there. The agency also represents Bayer Leverkusen's Kennet Eichhorn.

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Bayern Munich and Schmid's players: One divided the club's leadership, another proved a stroke of luck

Eichhorn, like Musiala, is primarily advised by Schmid. He sparked an internal dispute at the German record champions last summer.

Sporting director Eberl had identified Eichhorn, then still 16, as a player he wanted. He was determined to sign the gifted central midfielder via his release clause, reportedly worth between €9 million and €12 million, but Hoeneß and Rummenigge reportedly vetoed the move, according to kicker. In addition to the transfer fee payable to Hertha BSC, Schmid's agency reportedly demanded a hefty €10 million signing-on fee for Eichhorn. He was 16 at the time and had made just 19 senior appearances. Hoeneß would probably call that "madness".

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Eichhorn ultimately joined Bayer Leverkusen but has yet to make an appearance for them. A metabolic disorder diagnosed following a severe gastrointestinal infection initially required hospital treatment. He is now working his way back to fitness and is expected to make his Leverkusen debut after the turn of the year.

On one occasion, the entirely unexpected split between a player and Schmid's agency even proved a stroke of luck for Bayern. Had Leroy Sane not decided in May 2025 to switch from Schmid to Pini Zahavi, he would very probably have received a new three-year contract with an annual salary from the Munich club. "The signature is still missing. We'd like to do it, and so would Leroy," Eberl said at the time, only to learn otherwise a few hours later.

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None of the parties had wanted that outcome, but Bayern benefited. Had Sane stayed, Lennart Karl's path to the first team and his breakthrough in a superb first season would probably have been blocked. Sane, meanwhile, might have performed as he now is at Galatasaray, whom the 30-year-old joined on a free transfer. The enormous excitement at his arrival has given way to deep frustration among the fans . Sane currently has exactly zero goal contributions in 16 competitive appearances.