Coetzee: My Mamelodi Sundowns performances dropped, looking to step up rehabilitation

The former Cape Town star was injured at the beginning of March and spent the rest of last season on the sidelines

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Rivaldo Coetzee is stepping up his rehabilitation after suffering a hernia injury.

The 25-year-old was injured during a Premier Soccer League match away at TS Galaxy on March 2.

He was initially scheduled to be out for four to six weeks but ended up extending his recovery period.

“For me personally it wasn’t one of my best seasons,” Coetzee told Sundowns’ website.

“I started off the season well but I think towards the middle of the season just before my injury, the performance dropped a little bit for me and that’s how I feel. But obviously scoring a goal it’s always something that you want to do for your team and lucky for me I could get one goal this season.

“My off-season won’t be much of an off-season, because I essentially had a two-month break whilst the guys were finishing up the season.

“The main focus for me will be to get back on and start to take my rehab to the next level so that I can be ready when the team returns for pre-season.”

Sundowns are expected to begin pre-season training next week as they prepare to launch another bid for a domestic treble as well as the Caf Champions League title.

In his limited appearances in all competitions last season, Coetzee featured in 14 league matches, one Nedbank Cup game and three in the MTN8 as Masandawana went on to win the treble in South Africa.

“For the club as a whole, I think winning the treble is indescribable, not a lot of players have the opportunity to achieve that,” said Coetzee.

“Some guys may even play longer than you in the PSL but they don’t have the opportunity that we now have of celebrating a treble. I think credit must go to the team, it’s been a long, tough season but we stuck it out and managed to come back home with three domestic trophies.”

The Kakamas-born star also featured in five Champions League matches and started all of them and is one of the players overlooked by Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos.