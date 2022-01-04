Coetzee looks back on most special Mamelodi Sundowns title

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Rivaldo Coetzee has revealed coming from behind to beat favourites Kaizer Chiefs to the 2019/20 PSL title remains the most special moment with the club.

In the aforementioned campaign, Amakhosi spent 28 matches on top of the PSL standings but Downs snatched the league crown on the final day of the season.

Having at one point opened a 13-point gap at the summit of the log, Chiefs enjoyed the top spot until they capitulated when it mattered most after being held 1-1 by Baroka FC.

Downs, meanwhile, beat Black Leopards to be crowned as champions on the final day.

It was one of the several titles the 25-year-old has won with the Brazilians since joining the team from Ajax Cape Town in 2017.

What has Coetzee won with Sundowns?

Apart from the multiple league trophies, the defender has helped the team win the Telkom Knockout Cup, the Nedbank Cup as well as the MTN8 Trophy.

"I think the league has been the most special, I’ve won the league every year since I’ve joined, but I think the one in the bio-bubble where we came from behind to catch up to Chiefs [was the most special]," Coetzee told the club's media team.

The reigning champions are in an extended break owing to the Africa Cup of Nations that takes place from January 9 to February 6 in Cameroon.

The defender has explained what he intends to do with the time he has ahead of the league assignments.

"[Currently] I have no special plans and won’t be traveling for this break. I will be staying at home recovering and trying my best to stay covid free for the break. I just want to come back stronger for the 2nd half of the season."

Sundowns are favourites to retain the league crown thanks to their consistency domestically.

After 19 games, they have managed to collect 44 points, 14 more than their closest challengers Orlando Pirates.

Downs have won 13 games, drawn five and lost just one, scoring 33 goals and conceding just nine.