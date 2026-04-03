Cocorella: Lamine Yamal was not the target of the racist chants

Chelsea full-back Marc Cucurella has commented on the controversial incidents that marred the friendly match between the Spanish national team and Egypt.

The match, held at the RCDE Stadium (Espanyol’s ground) in Barcelona, was marred by regrettable incidents that spoiled the atmosphere of the encounter, which ended in a goalless draw.

The offensive behaviour began with boos during the playing of the Egyptian national anthem, then escalated around 20 minutes into the match, when a group of Spanish fans chanted anti-Islamic slogans. The chanting was repeated on several occasions despite repeated warnings over the loudspeakers and on the stadium screens.

These chants sparked widespread outrage within football and official circles, both in Spain and abroad, with the Spanish Football Federation and national team manager Luis de la Fuente condemning them, whilst Lamine Yamal (who confirmed he is Muslim) described them as “unacceptable ignorance and racism”.

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Cocorela said in an interview with RTVE: “In Juan’s case, I think everyone expected it; we knew it and discussed it during the week, but in the end I think it was a minority.”

He added: “I think the rest of the crowd reacted very well; I heard them chanting Juan García’s name, and that was a very special moment for him, as it was also his debut.”

As for the racist chants that sparked controversy, Cocorela expressed his deep regret, saying: “It’s a shame. I don’t think they were trying to hurt Lamine, but rather trying to annoy or harass others.”

He continued: “It’s clear that we must be very careful in such matters; we must try to find another way, because it’s true that it can offend people. On a day of celebration, when people go out to enjoy themselves, it could end up causing problems, or even worse.”