Coastal United 3-0 Dinaledi: Du Preez inspires the Seaside into DStv Compact Cup final

Coastal United booked their spot in the DStv Compact Cup final after thrashing a hapless Dinaledi side 3-0 in a semi-final match on Saturday afternoon.



Ashley du Preez and Taariq Fielies scored in the first-half to hand the Seaside a 2-0 lead at half-time before Luphumlo Sifumba sealed the victory over the Stars at Moses Mabhida Stadium.



Bafana Bafana internationals Oscarine Masuluke, Terrence Mashego and Evidence Makgopa all started for Coastal who are under the guidance of coach Steve Barker.



On the other hand, Mamelodi Sundowns stars Ricardo Goss, Rushine De Reuck, Gaston Sirino, Kermit Erasmus and Gift Motupa all started for coach Dan Malesela's Dinaledi (Sotho and Tswana for Stars).



Coastal exerted pressure on the Dinaledi defence from the first whistle and they managed to break the deadlock through the troublesome Du Preez just nine minutes into the encounter.



Du Preez pounced and hit the back of the net with a rasping shot - beating goalkeeper Goss after Luke Fleurs and Sipho Mbule had failed to clear the ball away from danger.



Du Preez and Makgopa were combining well up front and their strike partnership was creating problems for Stars' defence. Makgopa came close to scoring when his thunderous long-range shot hit the crossbar with Goss well-beaten.



Barker's side did double their lead in the 36th minute when Fielies scored with a low shot after his initial effort was blocked inside the box and Coastal were leading 2-0 during the half-time break.



Stars came back an improved side after the restart and keeper Oscarine Masuluke became a busy man. The towering shot-stopper produced three fine saves to deny Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo, Motupa and Sirino.



The fans then voted for centre back Sicelokuhle Hlatshwayo to be introduced by Dinaledi as they reinforced their defence and they pushed for at least two late goals in order to take the game into extra time.



However, Stars were left vulnerable at the back and they were punished by 15-year-old Luphumlo Sifumba. The Cape Town City attacker scored with a stunning long-range shot to make it 3-0 to Coastal with 20 minutes left.



The Seaside was reduced to 10 players in the 75th minute when Robyn Johannes was shown his second yellow card of the game and he was red-carded, but Coastal stood firm at the back and ultimately, they won 3-0.



Coastal will now take on the winner between Amabutho and Warriors in the final on January 29. The losing team between Amabutho and Warriors will face Dinaledi in the third-place playoff game on January 29.