Coaching Kaizer Chiefs is Nzama's dream

The former Amakhosi defender has outlined his future ambitions as he looks to become a coach

Retired defender Cyril Nzama has revealed his ambitions to coach his former club, saying he is inspired by coach Pitso Mosimane.

Although he admits that many will just see his ambitions as a far-fetched dream, the former Amakhosi centre-back added that he has always been a leader throughout his professional career and that can help him.

On the other hand, ‘Skhokho’ explained that he is busy with his coaching courses and will be heading to Namibia to attain his Uefa B Coaching Licence next year.

“I have always been a leader since my playing days. I still believe that one day I can be able to realize my dream of coaching Kaizer Chiefs,” Nzama told Isolezwe.

“I know it may sound like just a dream for now to someone else, but you cannot predict life because anything can happen.

“Look at Pitso, he started slowly and from humble beginnings just like me. But right now he is one of the best coaches in Africa.”

The former Mthatha Bucks and Amakhosi skipper also added he has a Safa D Coaching Licence and will be jetting out of the country to Namibia as he looks to further his coaching studies.

“I have plans to do my Uefa B Licence, the course will be conducted in Namibia next year in March,” he added.

“The course will be facilitated by people from that I work with.”

The 45-year-old Soweto-born legend was one of the key players for Amakhosi under coach Muhsin Ertugral where they gained prominence by winning a number of trophies during the 'Vat Alles' era.

On the other, the Turkish-born manager recently spoke to Goal, calling for the inclusion of players such as Nzama and Jabu Mahlangu in the South African Football (Safa) structures or within their former clubs to help develop talent.

Should Nzama’s ambition come true, he will follow in the footsteps of former Chiefs players such as Steve Komphela, Doctor Khumalo and Ace Khuse who have also coached the Soweto giants in recent times.