'Coaches can’t deal with players like Manchester United’s Keane' – Mamelodi Sundowns' Mosimane

The Masandawana manager speaks out about his challenges in managing Sirino, but delights in reaching the TKO Cup final

coach Pitso Mosiane explained the difficulties faced by coaches in managing players who have issues with their tempers, such as midfielder Gaston Sirino.

The Brazilians boss has suggested that Sirino is emotional after he was red-carded against in the Telkom Knockout Cup last weekend.

In addition, the reigning Premier Soccer League ( ) Coach of the Year believes players such as Willard Katsande of are similar to former midfielder Roy Keane.

“It was right that Sirino was sent off, he is naughty, he went over the ball and he must get sent off when he does that, he deserved a straight red card,” Mosimane told the media.

“But how do you deal with Danny Phiri with yellow cards every day? How do you deal with Willard Katsande who gets yellow cards every day?

“Roy Keane [always got yellow cards] and with these kinds of players you know they will put you in that space all the time because they cannot control their temper.”

Fearing for a red card on his skipper Hlompho Kekana against Abafana Bes’thende at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium, ‘Jingles’ explained why he substituted the veteran campaigner.

“I was afraid that Kekana was going to get a red card because I know the referee (Victor Gomes) is on top of those small fouls and he will give a yellow if he has to give one,” he continued.

“So I sacrificed Kekana because we were 2-0 up and we took the risk of not going forward or playing well because we had the two goals already and we opted to secure the lead and we did well.

“It is always good to give our supporters a cup final and they deserve better because it always seems as if we don’t really put a lot of effort into the local cups.

“It is good to be in the final and once we are there we might as well win it. My challenge now we will be playing every three days.”

Despite reaching the final of the cup competition, where they will face on December 14, the reigning PSL champions will turn their focus to the league against at home on Tuesday.

Sundowns are still licking their wounds after suffering to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Arrows just prior to the recent international break and will be gunning for a win.