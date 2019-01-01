Coach Mapeza made sure his position is not exposed at Chippa United

The Chilli Boys are reputed for constantly changing coaches and have now appointed the ex-Galatasaray midfielder to lead them

New coach Norman Mapeza has signed a contract which stops the club from immediately firing him.

Mapeza plunges into the Chilli Boys job tasked with saving the bottom-placed club from Premier Soccer League relegation.

He replaces Duran Francis who lasted just two games as caretaker coach after Clinton Larsen was sacked just over two weeks ago.

Mapeza’s manager Gibson Mahachi has stated his client penned a three-year deal with clauses to protect him.

“It’s one of the major things that we discussed and there were some clauses in the contract that we were not comfortable with because we felt that they would leave the coach exposed,’’ Mahachi told Zimbabwean publication The Herald.

“We discussed those issues, including a clause where they had said they wanted to review the performance of the coach after three games, and we said that wasn’t feasible since the coach is coming into a side that already has players which he didn’t recruit and will need more time to understand the system and make decisions.

“They agreed to waive that and we also got some guarantees that protect the coach and, at the end of the day, we struck some agreement.

“He is a young coach and has his ambitions and, at times, the best guys differentiate themselves from others by the way they are prepared to take risks, to go where others probably fear to go, and Norman is happy with the deal that has been offered and we have taken it."

If Mapeza sees off his contract at Chippa, he will become the longest serving coach at the club.

He arrives at the Chilli Boys with a wealth of experience, having won the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League with Monomotapa in 2008 and twice with in 2017 and 2018.

He led FC Platinum to the Caf group stage last season and has also had two stints as Zimbabwe national team caretaker coach.

At Chippa United, the former Galatasary midfielder will be reunited with defenders Kelvin and Elvis Moyo whom he coached at FC Platinum.