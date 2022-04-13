Davids: Orlando Pirates players weren't in the right frame of mind to continue

Following a horror injury to Paseka Mako, Orlando Pirates coach Fadlu Davids was supportive of his players' decision to end the game against Baroka FC early.

The game which had already been delayed for about 10 minutes due to floodlight failure. Then, as the 90 minutes were approaching, Mako was flattened by his own goalkeeper Richard Ofori, who had been focussed on the ball.

After a lengthy wait as Mako was attended to, the game was restarted and then immediately ended, the players on both sides seemingly having asked the referee not to continue play, such was their shock at the nature of Mako's injury.

"Prayers and thoughts with Paseka Mako. You know it was an incident that you don't want to see on a football pitch," Pirates head coach Fadlu Davids said in his post-match interview with SuperSport TV.



"It was 10, 11 minutes left, but the players decided to cut the 11 minutes to try to score the goal.

"They weren't in the right frame of mind to see their team-mate lying down; they weren't in the right frame of mind to continue. The referee called the game off with 10 minutes to go."



According to IDiskiTimes, Davids also provided some hopeful news on Mako's condition:



"He was stable, that’s the good thing. He was unconscious at first but then he was breathing, he was conscious but not fully conscious. He was breathing, he was stable on his way to the hospital. We have no further update yet,” Davids explained.

The large frame of Ofori had been travelling at full speed when what seemed like his knee smashed into Mako, who had been moving at pace in the opposite direction.

It was a sickening blow, and players from both sides were visibly shaken as they formed a huddle around Mako while he received lengthy treatment.

It is expected that the official result will be given as 0-0.

For Baroka, the point earned could yet be crucial in their fight against relegation. But that was furthest from Bakgaga coach Kgoloko Thobejane's mind.

"Thanks for my boys they fought.. but you know what...life comes first," he said.

Prior to returning to the studio, a pitch-side SuperSport TV reporter had also confirmed that Mako had regained consciousnesses.