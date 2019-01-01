Coach Cavin Johnson under pressure but heads won't roll at AmaZulu FC - Sokhela

The Usuthu management has backed the former SupetSport United head coach with the team having failed to secure a win this season

FC general manager Lunga Sokhela says their upcoming KwaZulu-Natal Derby clash with Lamontville is a "must-win" but he still went on to back the team even if they don't win.

Usuthu have endured a poor start to the new 2019/20 season and they are languishing at the bottom of the table, with only one point.

Sokhela has been surprised by AmaZulu's early-season struggles as the team had good preparations for the current campaign.

“The next game is a must-win for us,” Sokhela told Daily Sun.

“We had a good pre-season and this comes as a huge surprise why the club is struggling this way."

The club's head coach Cavin Johnson is heading into the encounter under pressure with the team having recorded three defeats and one draw in their first four league matches.

“We have to turn the corner at some point, otherwise our season will be bad," Sokhela continued.

Recent reports have indicated Johnson could be fired if he fails to mastermind a victory over Arrows in the team's first KZN Derby of the current campaign.

However, Sokhela has dismissed the rumour insisting Usuthu have just been unfortunate under the experienced South African tactician.

Article continues below

“There’s no directive from management that if he can’t win this game, then heads will roll," he added.

"We are just not happy how we have started this season. It is unfortunate that we haven’t got the results we wanted.”

Arrows are set to host AmaZulu at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on 14 September.