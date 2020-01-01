Clubs increase prices when it's Mamelodi Sundowns - Mosimane rules out January signings

The Masandawana manager appears to have given up on bolstering his squad before Friday saying teams are playing hard ball

Despite having been linked with a number of players during the current transfer window, coach Pitso Mosimane has ruled out possible signings for January.

The 55-year-old mentor has explained that clubs tend to increase prices when dealing with the Brazilians.

The reigning PSL champions were linked with Zimbabwe striker Knowledge Musona and SuperSport United wing-back Aubrey Modiba, but the two deals failed to materialise.

"It's tough. Clubs are not selling their players. When it’s Sundowns, they increase prices," said Mosimane as quoted by FarPost.

"I have been working on transfers but it’s not easy. We will see what happens in June," he said.

Just ahead of their recent Tshwane Derby against Matsantsantsa, the MTN8 champions announced a new deal for Modiba whilst Musona joined KAS Eupen on loan from in .

Mosimane had made it clear he would want to sign the former hitman after parting ways with both Tokelo Rantie and Emiliano Tade.

On the other hand, the deal involving Lucky Mohomi and Modiba fell through after SuperSport United CEO Stan Matthews decided to hold on to his player.

Subsequent to that announcement, reports surfaced that Sundowns were prepared to pay slightly less than R10 million and offer Mohomi to sweeten the deal for the former Nedbank Ke Yona product.

With the current transfer window set to slam shut on Friday night, it remains to be seen if the former African champions will succeed in their attempt to sign at least one striker by Friday.