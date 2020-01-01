Club Brugge forward Tau would excel in Bundesliga - Bafana legend Zuma

The former Mamelodi Sundowns attacker has been urged to move to a top German club by the South African great

Legendary South African striker Sibusiso Zuma believes that Percy Tau would excel in the German .

Tau is currently on the books of Belgian giants , on loan from English Premier League side and Hove Albion, but is yet to play for the Seagulls as he remains ineligible for a UK work permit.

Zuma, who spent three years with Arminia Bielefeld in the Bundesliga, has advised Tau to move to and also believes that such a move could work to the benefit of the national side.

“I still believe that he can make us strong, but he needs to work very hard, and playing in Germany will help him big time, I promise you,” Zuma told the media. “If he can go find a team in Germany, it will do him wonders and if he can get a bigger club in Germany, that’s even better.

“Percy can still switch gears and help [ ]," the retired striker concluded.

Tau enjoyed some gametime in this season's for Brugge and this could boost his chances of getting the UK work permit, as playing in Europe's most prestigious club competition earns footballers points as part of UK’s stringent measures.

He has also featured in 18 Belgian First Division A matches and netted three goals so far this term.