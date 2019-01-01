Clive Augusto: Maritzburg United sign Chicken Inn striker

Although the chairman refuted the signing of the 26-year-old forward, the Team of Choice have now officially confirmed the Zimbabwean's signing

Despite denying reports stating they had signed striker Clive Augusto, the club have now officially unveiled the Zimbabwean, who joins from Chicken Inn FC.

On Monday morning, chairman Farook Kadodia revealed a deal was yet to be struck but stated that they were still in talks with the forward.

“OFFICIAL: The club has completed the signing of Zimbabwean, striker Clive Augusto. Welcome to the Team of Choice, Clive,” said the club in a statement.

Augusto was the Zimbabwean ’s leading marksman with 14 goals and will hope to continue finding the back of the net on a regular basis for the KwaZulu-Natal outfit.

“Augusto arrives from Chicken Inn where he was the leading goal scorer in Zimbabwean top-flight football with 14 goals to his name,” the club added.

Meanwhile, Augusto becomes the second Zimbabwean import at the club following the arrival of Gabriel Nyoni, who was snapped up just before the start of the 2019/19 season.

Although Tinkler has signed experienced players such as Judas Moseamedi, Phumlani Ntshangase, and Daylon Claasen during the off-season, they have not started the current PSL season on a high.

Article continues below

They lost their opening match to before drawing against at home, but they will be targeting their maiden win when they face Stellenbosch FC away on Sunday.