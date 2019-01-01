Live Scores
Larsen parted ways with Golden Arrows in December 2018 following a series of poor results, but he could find himself at the Chilli Boys

Chippa United is set to appoint Clinton Larsen as their new head coach with immediate effect. 

If a deal is agreed, Larsen will replace Joel Masutha, who took over from Eric Tinkler towards the end of last year. 

Larsen recently parted ways with Golden Arrows while Masutha was sacked by Black Leopards before Chippa United welcomed him. 

Masutha has been in charge of five matches at Chippa United without winning any. 

Larsen on the other hand left Abafana Bes'thende after winning just twice in 16 official matches. 

Reports suggest that Chippa Mpengesi sacked Masutha on Wednesday morning, less than 24 hours after his team's loss to Orlando Pirates. 

Furthermore, media reports claim that Mpengesi travelled to Durban to hold an urgent meeting with Larsen over a possible deal. 

 

