Clinton Larsen: Polokwane City part ways with coach

The well-traveled manager has left his job following a meeting with club management on Tuesday

and Clinton Larsen have gone their separate ways following Tuesday's meeting with the management.

According to Larsen, the club bosses wanted to adjust his current contract but the two parties couldn't reach an agreement and therefore decided to end their relationship.

This means Larsen will not be going down to the NFD with Rise and Shine who were relegated last weekend after finishing 16th on the standings.

The club's proposal to adjust Larsen's package stems from the fact that they will be getting much lesser than what they were used to in terms of the monthly grant in the PSL.

"Yesterday I was made an offer with regards to adjusting my current contract but failed to reach an agreement," Larsen told Daily Sun.

"So, we both decided we should amicably terminate my contract," he confirmed.

Larsen joined Polokwane City in December 2019, taking over from Zaltko Krmpotic who was fired five months into the job.

Prior to moving to Polokwane, Larsen was not attached to any team for three months after being sacked by in September 2019.

His stint at Polokwane City was promising in his few games but things turned for the worse at the start of 2020 as the club struggled to get out of the relegation zone.

The 49-year-old mentor was in charge of 18 matches for the Polokwane-based outfit across all competitions.

Under his watch, City won just three and drew three and lost a whopping 12 matches between December 2019 and August 2020.

City are now in the market for a new coach to help them return to top-flight football as soon as possible.

The club enjoyed seven years in the elite league after winning promotion in 2013, and the management will hope whoever comes in can bring in fresh ideas on how to go about winning promotion in the NFD.

However, they should brace themselves for a tough ride as teams in the NFD have proven to be no pushovers, especially against teams coming from the PSL.

A lot of PSL teams that got relegated to the NFD have struggled to win immediate and automatic promotion, including Jomo Cosmos, Moroka Swallows and Cape Town in recent years.