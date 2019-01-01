Clinton Larsen confirms departure from Chippa United

The Durban-born manager has parted ways with the Chilli Boys after their loss to the Buccaneers

coach Clinton Larsen has confirmed that he has left the Chilli Boys following a string of poor results.

The former Bafana Bafana midfielder becomes the first coaching casualty of the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) season as he leaves the Port Elizabeth-based club after suffering a loss to over the weekend.

Larsen’s departure comes after the club managed to survive relegation last season and the former midfielder was hoping to reach the top eight with the club, but his future has been a subject of speculation as the club is known for chopping and changing coaches.

“That’s true I have left the club…yes, coaches always leave clubs because of results nothing else. It’s part of the game,” Larsen told Goal.

With the Nelson Mandela Bay-based club yet to issue an official statement, chairman Siviwe Mpengesi announced Larsen's axing on Monday morning on Umhlobo Wenene FM.

Just after the club decided to release the former manager, it is now reported that former defender Duran Francis will lead the club as an interim coach.

With the Port Elizabeth-based club currently 13th on the PSL table, Francis will look to guide the club to its first win of the season.

Under Larsen’s tutelage, Chippa drew against Stellenbosch FC, , and before losing to the Buccaneers as well as Abafana Bes’thende.

In their next match, Chippa will be at home to Bloemfontein this weekend and Francis will look to secure the full three points over Phunya Sele Sele.