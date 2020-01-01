Clifford Miranda credits team work for FC Goa's success

The FC Goa interim head coach thanked everyone associated with the club including former coach Sergio Lobera for the success…

It was a historic night for as they outclassed to finish at the top of the (ISL) 2019-20 season league stage and become the first-ever Indian club to book a berth in the group stage of the AFC (ACL).

The Gaurs completely outplayed their opposition and entered the history books in style. Interim head coach Clifford Miranda was ecstatic with the feat and credited everyone associated with the club including former coach Sergio Lobera.

“It is a great feeling because from the beginning it was one of the objectives of the club to reach the group stage of by coming first in the league and now that we have finally made it, it’s a great feeling. Credit to the club, the management, the technical staff, before Sergio (Lobera) and now Derrick (Perreira) and of course the players. Not to forget the fans. Everyone associated with the club deserves it.”

Miranda said that the scoreline does not give a clear picture of the match and suggested that they had to fight hard against Jamshedpur to pick up the three points.

“Despite the scoreline being 5-0, it was a very difficult game for us. In fact, until the 60th minute, it was an even game. As I said earlier, Jamshedpur are a really strong side. They were out to prove a point. They had no pressure. It was a balanced game until the 60th minute and then we got the second goal and then in quick succession, we got the third and fourth goal and then the match went in our favour.”

The former Dempo SC midfielder mentioned that even though their side has good players but in the end, it is the team effort that has brought success to the club.

“We have got some good individual players but it is a team effort. We have a very good team, a team that has been there for quite a long time. Yes, Individual players do make a difference. We have (Ferran) Corominas, Hugo (Boumous) who make a difference but at the end, we are a team that plays together. What has taken us this far is a team effort.”