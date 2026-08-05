"Clear skies in Madrid": Vinicius's agent adds to the controversy with a new message

Vinicius Junior's agent has poured fuel on the fire surrounding the Brazilian's future with a fresh message on Wednesday.

Michael Yormark, president of Roc Nation, the agency that represents the Real Madrid star, set tongues wagging on Tuesday. The moment he touched down at Heathrow Airport in London, he posted on social media: "London, here I come. Let's go!" The message landed amid mounting rumours over Arsenal's interest in the Real Madrid man.

According to AS on Wednesday, Yormark never stops travelling, and his destinations reveal plenty about what may be going on behind the scenes.

Vinicius's agent posted another picture on his account today, this time captioned: "Clear skies in Madrid, it's a beautiful day".

That fresh message sent the speculation into overdrive. Vinicius, remember, sees his contract expire after next season.

His presence in Madrid only deepens the intrigue around Real Madrid's dealings, the newspaper noted, because his agency also handles Leipzig's Yan Diomande. In other words, Yormark is fully across the biggest stories at the Bernabeu right now. Diomande is on the brink of completing his move to Madrid, with only the finishing touches left to sort. The Brazilian's renewal, by contrast, remains stuck in a rut. It has been on hold for a long time and now finds itself at a decisive stage.

Yormark landed this morning alongside Tata Suares, a member of his agency and one of his closest aides in Madrid. As ever, nothing has come out so far, leaving Real Madrid's fans hanging on for answers.