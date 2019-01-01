Clean-out begins at Kaizer Chiefs as Gustavo Paez and Kgotso Malope join Hendrick Ekstein out the door

Amakhosi have announced the duo's departures alongside Ekstein's after terminating their contracts on Thursday

Following a lack of regular game time this season, striker Gustavo Paez and midfielder Kgotso Malope have left Kaizer Chiefs as the club announced the termination of their contracts along with Hendrick Ekstein's.

The Soweto giants announced on Thursday that the Venezuelan striker is leaving the club following his failure to make an impact this term.

Although the striker arrived at Naturena under the tutelage of former coach Steve Komphela, Paez could not command a regular spot under coach Ernst Middendorp.

The nippy hitman signed a two-and-a-half year deal at Chiefs in January 2017, but he has been released after his future was in doubt this season.

In addition, looking at his contribution this term, Paez has featured in nine matches in all competitions for Chiefs this campaign and netted a single goal.

Moreover, the club has also parted ways with former MultiChoice Diski Challenge midfielder in Malope who didn’t make an impression with the first team.

Malope has been sent out on loan to gain experience at clubs such as Moroka Swallows and has been released in order to look for a football home elsewhere.

He gained promotion to the senior side in 2013 from the development structures.

