Clark resigns as head coach of Black Leopards

The former AmaZulu assistant mentor had been in charge of Lidoda Duvha on an interim basis this season and he's now left the position

Black are without a coach following the resignation of Alan Clark on Tuesday morning.

Clark confirmed the news to FarPost, revealing he has an offer to coach in Europe hence his sudden departure from the position.

"Yes, it’s true that I have resigned. I have an offer to coach in Europe and I had to get to Europe for me to take that opportunity," Clark told the publication.

The young coach said he had to vacate his position at Leopards as soon as possible because he needs to quickly fly to Europe to join his new team and prepare for the new season.

"So, it does not allow me to finish the season with the club because their season is already over and I have to get there and resume my duties," he said.

Clark said he leaves Leopards on good very good terms, adding that he enjoyed leading the Thohoyandou-based club over the past few months.

He took charge of the club in January this year and oversaw eight matches across all competitions as head coach.

Under Clark's stewardship, Leopards won three and lost five matches, including that defeat to FC in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals.

"Yes, I am leaving on very good terms. Even though my tenure was short it was quite a successful tenure. I have every faith that the groundwork that I have laid during the lockdown and before has prepared the team to survive the league," he continued.

His departure would come as a massive blow to Lidoda Duvha's survival hopes, especially as the season is just two weeks away from returning.

Leopards are currently placed 16th on the log with just 20 points from 24 league games but Clark is confident the club will not be relegated to the National First Division (NFD).

"The team will survive relegation because the foundation is top and the players work hard," concluded Clark.

With six league games still to play before the end of the season, Leopards would need to move swiftly in replacing Clark.

Clark's departure comes a week after the club released one of their star players in Lesedi Kapinga to .