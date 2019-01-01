Claasen: Maritzburg United can compete to win the Telkom Knockout Cup

The Team of Choice came short of winning their first major trophy in 2018 but the 29-year-old is confident they can achieve that this season

Midfielder Daylon Claasen says want to go all the way and win this season's Telkom Knockout Cup.

The Team of Choice will be in action this Friday against Claasen's former club, , who lifted the same trophy during the player's first season in the with them.

The 29-year-old former Bafana Bafana man admitted facing the Students won't be easy, but he believes Maritzburg United have an equally capable team to win on the night.

"Obviously as a team, we want to go all the way and win the Cup but we know it's difficult because can lose to any side at any given time. So, me personally, and I think as a team, we would like to win it," Classen said in an interview with the club.

"My first season at Wits, I won the Telkom with them - funny enough we're playing them in the Telkom Knockout Cup now. So, I won it with Wits two years ago and it was actually my first trophy in . I am looking forward to seeing Maritzburg win the Cup but we can only work and hope everything goes accordingly.

"This is a very good team. They have good players, good organisation and the coach knows what he's doing but I don't think there is a team that's bad in South Africa. I think it's all about the organisation."

Article continues below

"Wits have won things and they have been through a lot. So, playing against them on Friday, we expect it to be competitive. I know they are a very good team and a very resilient team but we are also capable of beating them. We are also not a smaller team. I think we are also one of the teams that are competing for this Cup," he said.

Claasen was very modest when asked about his rise in form, especially in the last two games for Eric Tinkler's side.

"I didn't know that I have been doing good. I am just playing to help the team and it's been going well for the team. I just hope it continues to grow as it has been in the last two games. One can only keep working and try your best in your next game because with soccer you get ups and downs, especially with form. I am trying to build on my performance in each and every game with the coach's information and instructions. So, I just hope everything goes well on Friday," he concluded.