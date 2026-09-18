Cincinnati of the United States close to signing former Manchester United defender

Cincinnati are closing in on the former Manchester United defender. He underwent a trial and tests with the American club earlier this week, and their management have accelerated efforts to wrap up the free transfer.

According to "The Athletic", the move for Tyrell Malacia followed the release of centre-back Matt Miazga, who was placed on the waivers list earlier this month. That freed up the roster space needed to conclude the deal.

The same newspaper reported that Malacia had been training regularly with the club, having left Old Trafford this summer after a four-year spell.

The Dutchman featured in 39 matches for the Red Devils during his first season. Then came the setback: a serious knee cartilage injury that kept him off the pitch for around 550 days.

Malacia returned on 28 November 2024 under Ruben Amorim, playing a handful of matches before joining PSV Eindhoven on loan until the end of the 2024-2025 season.

Last season brought just three substitute appearances in the Premier League, a total of 15 minutes, before he left the club officially at the end of his contract.

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