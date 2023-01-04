Chukwueze scores in successive games as Villarreal defeat Cartagena in Copa Del Rey

Samuel Chukwueze was among the goal scorers as Villarreal defeated Cartagena 5-1 in their Copa Del Rey fixture on Tuesday.

WHAT HAPPENED? In the Round of 32 fixture at Municipal Stadium Cartagonova, the Yellow Submarine were stunned in the 39th minute when Pablo Vazquez beat the offside trap to score past Pepe Reina.

However, Villarreal produced a great comeback with Alex Baena levelling matters 10 minutes later before Arnaut Danjuma and Jose Luis Morales made it 3-1 in the 56th and 60th minutes, respectively.

Villarreal coach Quique Setien then introduced the 23-year-old Nigeria international for Danjuma in the 62nd minute and he added the fourth in the 85th minute before Etienne Capoue rounded off the emphatic victory in the 90th minute.

Setien was left satisfied with the outcome of the fixture but pointed out some mistakes they will have to rectify before the next match.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “Cartagena came out with desire and it cost us a lot. In the second half, we equalised early and from then on we had more space, which we took advantage of and converted into chances,” Setien said as quoted by the club's official website.

“I’m happy with some things and not so happy with others. We lacked a bit of accuracy and speed in our ball circulation. They are a very physical team who put in a lot of crosses and that’s where we were going to suffer. We’ll take lessons from the game and the best thing is that we’re winning. That’s always positive.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Super Eagle ended his goal drought for Villarreal in the 2-1 La Liga victory against Valencia at Estadio de la Ceramica last Saturday. Before the goal, he had last scored in the 2-1 defeat against Alaves at Mendizorrotza Stadium on April 30, 2022.

THE VERDICT: Coach Setien will be a relieved man with Chukwueze looking like regaining his goal-scoring boots at the right time of the season. So far in the top-flight season, the Super Eagle has featured in 14 league matches and provided one assist.

Last season, he featured in 27 matches, scored three goals, and provided three assists.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHUKWUEZE? He will hope to continue his scoring form when Villarreal take on Real Madrid in a league fixture at Estadio de la Ceramica on Saturday.