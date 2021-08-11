Chukwueze missing as Villarreal start Dia for Uefa Super Cup clash against Chelsea

The Nigeria winger is not included in the matchday squad for the crucial final at Windsor Park

Villarreal dropped Samuel Chukwueze for the Uefa Super Cup final against Chelsea on Thursday but Senegal’s Boulaye Dia earned a spot in the Yellow Submarines’ starting XI.

The Super Eagles is apparently not fit to partake in the encounter at Belfast after undergoing a successful surgery on the quadriceps of his left leg at the end of May.

Chukwueze first picked up an injury during the Uefa Europa League semi-final clash against Arsenal on May 6 and it eventually ruled him out of the final against Manchester United which the Spanish club won 11-10 on penalties after settling for a 1-1 draw at the end of extra-time.

A few weeks ago, the 22-year-old signalled his returned to personal training with pictures of the sessions he partook in.