Christmas football: How to watch Premier League games on TV & streaming during festive period
The joy of the festive season arriving comes with a jam-packed Premier League schedule, the month of December bringing a flurry of exciting top-flight matches.
With this year's Christmas period arriving, here are all the Premier League games that will be shown on television in the United Kingdom and United States across the holiday season.
*All times are UK (GMT) and US (ET/PT).
**Timings and TV schedule for US will be updated a week in advance of games.
Sunday December 15
It's a double-header on Sunday afternoon Manchester United get the festive season underway with a home match against Everton, while Arsenal will take on Manchester City at the Emirates.
UK TV
|Time (GMT)
|Match
|TV channel
|2pm
|Man Utd vs Everton
|Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event
|4:30pm
|Arsenal vs Man City
|Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event
Monday December 16
Crystal Palace face off against Brighton in Monday's sole Premier League fixture.
UK TV
|Time
|Match
|TV channel
|7:45pm
|Crystal Palace vs Brighton
|Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event
Saturday December 21
It's another huge game for Manchester City as they take on fellow Premier League title hopefuls Leicester at the Etihad, while the Gunners travel to Goodison Park.
UK TV
|Time (GMT)
|Match
|TV channel
|12:30pm
|Everton vs Arsenal
|BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate
|5:30pm
|Man City v Leicester City
|Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event
Sunday December 22
Watford will host Man Utd in the early kick-off while the showpiece game of the day will be Tottenham's welcome of Chelsea – in which Jose Mourinho will face off against his former side at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
UK TV
|Time
|Match
|TV channel
|2pm
|Watford vs Man Utd
|Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event
|4:30pm
|Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea
|Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event
Thursday December 26
It's a loaded Boxing Day with a total of nine games set to be broadcast on Amazon Prime.
Tottenham will host Brighton in the early kick-off while the likes of Man Utd, Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool face off in the later games on the streaming platform.
UK TV
|Time
|Match
|TV channel
|12:30pm
|Tottenham vs Brighton
|Amazon Prime Video
|3pm
|Bournemouth vs Arsenal
|Amazon Prime Video
|3pm
|Aston Villa vs Norwich City
|Amazon Prime Video
|3pm
|Chelsea vs Southampton
|Amazon Prime Video
|3pm
|Crystal Palace vs West Ham
|Amazon Prime Video
|3pm
|Everton vs Burnley
|Amazon Prime Video
|3pm
|Sheffield Utd vs Watford
|Amazon Prime Video
|5:30pm
|Man Utd vs Newcastle United
|Amazon Prime Video
|8pm
|Leicester City vs Liverpool
|Amazon Prime Video
Friday December 27
Wolves will host Man City at Molineux, while Bournemouth will travel to South London to face Crystal Palace.
UK TV
|Time
|Match
|TV channel
|7:45pm
|Wolves vs Man City
|Amazon Prime Video
|7:30pm
|Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth
|Amazon Prime
Saturday December 28
Three games will be shown today with Tottenham and Man Utd both in action.
UK TV
|Time
|Match
|TV channel
|12:30pm
|Brighton vs Bournemouth
|Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event
|5:30pm
|Norwich City vs Tottenham Hotspur
|Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event
|7:45pm
|Burnley vs Man Utd
|BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate
Sunday December 29
Arsenal will take on Chelsea in their first derby of the season, while Liverpool will face off with Wolves at Anfield.
UK TV
|Time
|Match
|TV channel
|2pm
|Arsenal v Chelsea
|Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event
|4:30pm
|Liverpool v Wolves
|Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event
Wednesday January 1
New Year's Day makes for another eventful afternoon in the Premier League, with Brighton and Chelsea starting off proceedings in the early afternoon.
They will be followed by clashes between Man City vs Everton, and then by Arsenal and Man Utd in the late game.
UK TV
|Time
|Match
|TV channel
|12:30pm
|Brighton vs Chelsea
|BT Sport 1
|12:30pm
|Burnley vs Aston Villa
|BT Sport 2
|3pm
|Newcastle United vs Leicester City
|BT Sport 2
|3pm
|Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur
|BT Sport 1
|3pm
|Watford vs Wolves
|BT Sport ESPN
|5:30pm
|Man City vs Everton
|BT Sport 1
|5:30pm
|Norwich City vs Crystal Palace
|BT Sport ESPN
|5:30pm
|West Ham vs Bournemouth
|BT Sport 2
|8pm
|Arsenal vs Man Utd
|BT Sport 1
Thursday January 2
Liverpool will play host to Sheffield Utd at Anfield.
UK TV
|Time
|Match
|TV channel
|8pm
|Liverpool v Sheffield United
|BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate