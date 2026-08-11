Christian Romero leaves Tottenham Hotspur and joins Argentine enclave

Christian Romero is on the verge of signing for Atlético Madrid. The centre-back is set to leave Tottenham Hotspur and sign until 2030 in the Spanish capital, according to Nicolò Schira.

Romero's departure from Spurs after this season has been clear for some time. The club captain submitted his wish to leave at the end of last season.

Inter looked the most likely destination for the Argentine for a long time, but they could not reach an agreement with Tottenham, who demanded €45 million.

Atlético are ready to put that amount on the table and are very close to an agreement. According to the transfer market expert, the final details are now being ironed out.

At Atlético, Romero will earn a salary of €6 million per year. He will sign until mid-2030, with the option to extend by a further year until mid-2031.

The defender made 122 appearances in total for the North London club and scored 11 goals. In 2022, he became a world champion with Argentina.

Under Argentine coach Diego Simeone at Atlético, Romero will also link up with Argentina team-mates Julian Álvarez, Juan Musso and Nahuel Molina in Madrid.