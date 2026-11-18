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The United States have lost their head coach, but continue to see their star shine. Christian Pulisic was once again the standout performer against Haiti in the second leg of the Concacaf Nations League quarter-finals at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati. The United States won 2-0 through goals from the AC Milan player and Hall, both assisted by McKennie.

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After scoring twice in the first leg, the AC Milan forward struck again in the return fixture. Pulisic started the move for the opening goal, finding Julian Hall inside. Hall shifted the ball right to Weston McKennie, whose cross found Pulisic for a scissor kick across goal and into the far corner, leaving Alexander Pierre rooted to the spot.

The strike was the former Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund player's 36th for the United States. Pulisic has rediscovered the sparkle he lost last year, particularly in the early months of 2026, when physical problems kept him from making the difference with Allegri in the dugout as AC Milan failed to qualify for the Champions League. He has scored 4 goals in 8 league games for AC Milan this year. He has yet to score in the Europa League, but remains an asset for Amorim.

Before the international break, he signed a new contract with AC Milan to replace a deal due to expire in 2027. It runs until 2031 and brings a substantial pay rise. His salary will reach €5 million net per season, excluding bonuses, equivalent to €6.5 million gross with the tax benefits of the Decreto Crescita retained.

Cardinale has always admired Pulisic and never considered letting him leave. After the World Cup, played in the summer across the United States, Mexico and Canada, several teams showed interest in Pulisic, including Major League Soccer franchise New York City FC. Talks never took off: the RedBird owner and AC Milan wanted him to stay, viewing him as a sporting and commercial pillar.

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Since joining AC Milan from Chelsea in the summer of 2023, Pulisic has scored 46 times in 145 appearances across all competitions.