Christian Atsu makes Newcastle United return vs Tottenham Hotspur
Christian Atsu made his return from a two-month injury lay-off when he was introduced in the 17th minute of Newcastle United's Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.
The Ghana international came on for the injured Allan Saint-Maximin, as Newcastle sought their first points of the new season.
Atsu has been out of action since sustaining a hamstring injury in Ghana’s 0-0 draw against Cameroon in an Africa Cup of Nations group-stage bout.
There were doubts about whether Atsu would appear for the Magpies early, but he returned to training last week.
17' - United are forced into an early change at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Saint-Maximin leaves the field through injury, with Atsu coming on as his replacement. 0-0. #NUFC— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) August 25, 2019
Atsu's introduction paid off almost immediately as he assisted Joelinton to put Newcastle 1-0 ahead 10 minutes after his entrance.
GOAL Spurs 0-1 Newcastle (27 mins)— Premier League (@premierleague) August 25, 2019
Joelinton gets his first goal for Newcastle after he finds the net from Atsu's cross#TOTNEW
Last season, Atsu featured in 28 English top flight games, with one goal to his credit as Newcastle finished 13th.
The wideman previously represented FC Porto, Chelsea, Everton and Bournemouth.