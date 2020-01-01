Christensen not planning Chelsea exit and open to new contract

The Denmark international has said that he has "never looked anywhere else" beyond Stamford Bridge

Andreas Christensen has declared his "love" for , with the defender keen for a longer stay at Stamford Bridge.

The 24-year-old's future with the Blues looked in doubt after last season when he started just six Premier League games under Maurizio Sarri.

However, Christensen, a favourite of former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, has been handed 17 top-flight starts by Frank Lampard this term and is enjoying life in London again.

More teams

Back in January, Lampard said he would not let the international leave because he believes he can develop into a top centre-back at Chelsea.

"I've never looked anywhere else," Christensen, who has two years left on his contract, told Sky Sports .

"I've never doubted my situation. I've always had my eyes at Chelsea.

"I've had my contract and I've always expected to finish that and I've always dreamed of even more than that. Nothing has changed.

"Obviously it was a different situation last season but I still love being here, that's the short answer."

Lampard has rotated between centre-backs Christensen, Kurt Zouma, Antonio Rudiger and Fikayo Tomori, with each of the quartet having started at least 15 Premier League games in 2019-20.

This season was seen as something of a rebuilding one for the club given Lampard's arrival and the transfer ban imposed on them last year, but they remain in the driving seat for a top-four finish.

And with Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner having already agreed to join for next term, Christensen is excited about the future.

Article continues below

"We are in a process but I think we are way ahead of time," he added.

"We know what we are capable of. We feel very comfortable and confident at the moment. [Winning titles] is where we all want to be, so why not?

"We're all hungry. We have a good balance between experienced people and young, exciting talent. So I think that's the goal for all of us."