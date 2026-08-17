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Chris WoertsTalpa
Sam Vreeswijk

Translated by

Chris Woerts comes up with an exclusive on Ajax and receives a standing ovation

Ajax
Sion vs Ajax
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Chris Woerts revealed on De Oranjezomer on Monday evening that FC Sion v Ajax will be shown on KIJK next Thursday rather than Ziggo Sport. Anyone who wants to watch the match will have to pay €4.99.

"I arranged for us to buy the worldwide TV rights next Thursday, with the exception of Switzerland, to broadcast the match live," Woerts announces.

"On KIJK, Talpa’s new platform. We are very proud of that. Worldwide. So if people are sitting at the campsite in Spain, Italy or America... Everyone can buy that match. A bargain, €4.99. And then I hope it will be a very enjoyable match. It is exclusive, worldwide, for Talpa."

That scoop earns Woerts a standing ovation in the studio. "The fact that it is worldwide is a big advantage. Because normally that is not possible if you are abroad. And now everyone can simply watch that match," he continues.

When Bas Nijhuis, who is also on the programme, asks why Ajax were chosen rather than, for example, FC Twente, Woerts replies: "Twente are playing at home, and Twente have chosen to sell those rights to ESPN, I believe."

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Sion crest
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Ajax crest
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"It is a rights trade, so the highest bidder gets it. And these rights were available, so we happened to strike this weekend."

Usually, Ziggo Sport show Ajax’s European matches, but the broadcaster says this one is not part of the UEFA European football package. The home club can therefore sell the broadcasting rights to the highest bidder, and this time KIJK came out on top.

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