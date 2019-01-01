Chris Mavinga: Toronto defender involved in road accident

The Democratic Republic of the Congo defender and his family were involved in a traffic accident in the early hours of Monday

centre-back Chris Mavinga was involved in a road accident after his team settled for a 2-2 draw against .

Mavinga was in action for 90 minutes as Greg Vanney's side were held to a stalemate by their hosts at the Mapfre Stadium in Saturday's Major League Soccer outing.

A few hours later, the 28-year-old announced that he and his family had an accident during which he injured.

My family and I were victims of a crazy uncouscience driver earlier today. Thanks God we have only injuries we are safe now. PLEASE for speeding lovers don’t race in town to not endangering other people’s lives. pic.twitter.com/BP8Y6aVVvh — Chris Mavinga (@Chris_Mavinga) August 19, 2019

The former Rubin Kazan defender took to social media to share a video of the crash scene and urged his followers to limit their driving speed.

"My family and I were victims of a crazy, unconscious driver earlier today. Thank God we have only injuries, we are safe now," Mavinga tweeted.

"Please for speed lovers, don’t race in town not to endanger other people’s lives."

The severity of Mavinga's injury is yet to be confirmed by his club but he will hope to be back in time for Toronto's next league fixture against on Sunday.