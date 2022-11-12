Choupo-Moting makes it 10 goals in nine games as Bayern Munich beat Schalke to maintain Bundesliga lead

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored his 10th goal nine matches as Bayern Munich beat Schalke 2-0 to head into the World Cup break top of the Bundesliga.

Choupo-Moting extends fine goalscoring run

Cameroon striker now has 11 goals this season

33-year-old has six goals in as many league games

WHAT HAPPENED? Cameroon striker Choupo-Moting scored Bayern’s second goal after Serge Gnabry had given the Bundesliga champions a 38th-minute lead from a Jamal Musiala pass.

A terrific long pass from the 19-year-old then picked out an unmarked Choupo-Moting inside the box and the 33-year-old had time and space to pick his spot and slam the ball into the bottom left corner seven minutes after the break.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Choupo-Moting has hit top form just at the right time before he joins the Indomitable Lions for the World Cup with Saturday’s strike his 11th of the season in all competitions.

The Cameroon striker has now netted six in the Bundesliga, same as Sadio Mane, with only Gnabry (eight) and Musiala (nine) outscoring him at the club in the league.

Meanwhile, Ghana forward Christopher Antwi-Adjei was also on target for Bochum as they beat Augsburg 1-0 in their fight to get out of the relegation zone while his Ivorian counterpart Wilfried Kanga scored the opening goal as Hertha Berlin edged out FC Koln 2-0 to end their three-match losing run.

ALL EYES ON: Having failed to score in Tuesday’s 6-1 thrashing of Werder Bremen after finding the back of the net in seven straight matches prior, Choupo-Moting was keen to return to scoring ways and he did just that against his former team.

THE VERDICT: The Cameroonian is now the main man for Bayern upfront with his 11 goals in 16 games already better than the whole of last season when he managed nine.

WHAT’S NEXT? With the Bundesliga taking a 10-week break, Choupo-Moting will now turn his focus on the World Cup where Cameroon are in Group G alongside Switzerland, Serbia and Brazil.