Chivaviro: I still can’t believe I’m no longer a Baroka player

The former Bakgaka Ba Mphahlele striker reveals how he received his departure

Recently released striker Ranga Chivaviro broke the silence on his sacking, saying he still cannot believe the Limpopo-based club parted ways with him.

The South African hitman was loaned out to TS in the National First Division (NFD) at the beginning of the current season but was recalled in January after impressing in the lower tier.

However, with the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) campaign on an enforced break owing to the coronavirus pandemic, coach Dylan Kerr’s technical team decided to release the 27-year-old.

“I am shocked and hurt as I was not expecting this. I still cannot believe I am no longer a Baroka player,” said Chivaviro to DailySun.

“When I was called to the office by the chairman, I was happy. I thought it was about something else.

“I did not expect to be told that my contract has been terminated with immediate effect. Now I have to pack my things and go try my luck somewhere else.

“It hurts as I was happy to be back at Baroka and playing in the top flight again. But that’s life. I need to be strong and move on.”

The Limpopo-born striker also spoke about the former Black manager, saying he thought he had impressed the tactician but he’s now focusing on getting a new contract elsewhere.

“I thought I was doing well and the coach Dylan Kerr was happy with my performances,” Chivaviro added.

“Maybe I was wrong. I never had a chance to say goodbye to the guys. Now all I am looking forward to is to work hard at home and hopefully get a new club after the Covid-19 problem.

“I am still thankful to [chairman Khurishi] Mphahlele for giving me the opportunity to play in the PSL.

“I had a good time with the club and I wish them the best of luck. I learned a lot as a player while at Baroka.”

Apart from the bulky forward, the former Telkom Knockout Cup champions announced the departures of Kamogelo Mogaswa and Mogau Khwinana, who were also summoned to the club headquarters in Lebowakgomo.

Chivaviro featured in eight PSL matches and netted a single goal as well one appearance in the Nedbank Cup just before the matches were indefinitely suspended due to the pandemic.