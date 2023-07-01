Chivaviro denies signing with either Kaizer Chiefs or Richards Bay - 'I don't know that'

Former Marumo Gallants forward Ranga Chivaviro has denied signing for Kaizer Chiefs or Richards Bay.

  • Chivaviro was released by Gallants
  • Reports have it he has signed for Chiefs
  • Striker denies signing any deal

WHAT HAPPENED: Gallants confirmed in their statement that the 30-year-old has joined Chiefs.

However, Richards Bay are adamant the striker signed a pre-contract with them way back in January.

When reached for comment, the striker denied signing with any of the aforementioned parties as reported.

WHAT HE SAID: "I don’t know all of that [about joining Chiefs or having signed for Richards Bay]. I am just like you, I only saw that [in a statement on Friday]," Chivaviro told Times Live.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: If it is true Chivaviro has a legal contract with Richards Bay, then Chiefs will have to look elsewhere for a striker.

The team struggled in the attacking department and is keen on releasing Caleb-Bonfils Bimenyimana and bringing him a more effective forward.

However, if the ex-Gallants striker joins them, then it will be a plus after he proved his worth domestically and continentally last season.

WHAT NEXT: Chivaviro is definitely working on his future to help him concentrate in the pre-season ahead of the 2023/24 season.

