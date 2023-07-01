Chivaviro denies signing with either Kaizer Chiefs or Richards Bay - 'I don't know that'

Former Marumo Gallants forward Ranga Chivaviro has denied signing for Kaizer Chiefs or Richards Bay.

Chivaviro was released by Gallants

Reports have it he has signed for Chiefs

Striker denies signing any deal

WHAT HAPPENED: Gallants confirmed in their statement that the 30-year-old has joined Chiefs.

However, Richards Bay are adamant the striker signed a pre-contract with them way back in January.

When reached for comment, the striker denied signing with any of the aforementioned parties as reported.

WHAT HE SAID: "I don’t know all of that [about joining Chiefs or having signed for Richards Bay]. I am just like you, I only saw that [in a statement on Friday]," Chivaviro told Times Live.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: If it is true Chivaviro has a legal contract with Richards Bay, then Chiefs will have to look elsewhere for a striker.

The team struggled in the attacking department and is keen on releasing Caleb-Bonfils Bimenyimana and bringing him a more effective forward.

However, if the ex-Gallants striker joins them, then it will be a plus after he proved his worth domestically and continentally last season.

WHAT NEXT: Chivaviro is definitely working on his future to help him concentrate in the pre-season ahead of the 2023/24 season.