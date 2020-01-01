Chippa United's warning for Kaizer Chiefs: We are also a wounded lion

Chilli Boys skipper Veli Mothwa has fired a warning shot to Amakhosi ahead of their league clash on Tuesday

are planning to turn up the heat on new coach Gavin Hunt by taking points off Amakhosi at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Tuesday night.

This is according to their captain and goalkeeper, Veli Mothwa.

Chippa will go into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw against last weekend. And having come from a goal down, and finished as the stronger team against the Citizens, there will be a fair degree of confidence within the Chilli Boys camp.

Amakhosi, meanwhile, have played twice this season - they scraped through in a 2-1 win over in the MTN8 quarter-finals and were then beaten 3-0 by in their opening league fixture.

Always under scrutiny as the biggest club in , the pressure will soon build on Hunt and his men if they don't start putting results together quickly.

That could work to Chippa's advantage. And there's also the matter of revenge - last season the Chilli Boys lost twice to Amakhosi and ended the second match with nine men after two red cards.

With this in mind, the Eastern Cape side are fired up to give the Soweto giants a torrid evening.

“They might be a wounded lion‚ but so are we," Mothwa told Sowetan Live.

“Remember what Chiefs did to us [last season]? So there is no peace‚ no forgiveness for what they did to us.

"No matter what they bring at us we are going to fight‚” Mothwa continued. "Whoever wants it more and works harder to succeed will be the happier team.”

According to the Chippa keeper, the key to success will be for his men to keep cool heads against their more illustrious and experienced opponents.

“Yes it is a big-time game‚ we understand it will be tough. But I think it will come down to how we apply our minds and work towards achieving what we need to on the pitch‚” he explained.

In 16 previous games against the Glamour Boys, Chippa have won five and lost nine.