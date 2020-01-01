Chippa United's Mpengesi is the only one who offers me jobs - Malesela

The former United man says he would seriously consider rejoining the club

Even though the former TS Galaxy coach Dan Malesela had previously lasted just four months as coach, he has now been touted for a return to the hot seat.

The former Bafana Bafana player has spent time as Chippa United coach before and revealed his closeness to Chippa coach Siviwe Mpengesi.

"Ja, I will,” Malesela said as per Times Live.

“I’ve had a deep think about the whole thing. I’ve said that in the Chippa [Mpengesi] is the only one who offers me jobs all the time. So why not?

“Chippa is the only one who has stood out. So you would surely say that if they asked you to come you will surely go.”

The Chippa coaching job is vacant after Zimbabwean Norman Mapeza quit on Monday.