Chippa United's defensive performances have been fantastic - Mapeza

The Chilli Boys have not conceded a single goal in their last five league games

coach Norman Mapeza is refusing to celebrate his side’s turnaround in fortune as he also credits a solid defensive structure.

Mapeza was appointed Chippa United coach in October and inherited a winless side that was at the bottom of the Premier Soccer League ( ) standings.

But after appearing to be struggling in his early days, the Zimbabwean has managed to steer Chippa out of the relegation zone and are now four points clear of the danger zone while placed 10th on the log.

Mapeza is however refusing to get carried away by his side’s much-improved run that has seen them win four of their last five matches.

“It’s still a work in progress; sometimes they [Chippa players] get lost‚ but so far‚ so good. Now it’s all about planning for the next game. We don’t have time to celebrate‚” said Mapeza as per Times Live.

Chippa visit basement side in their next league match on January 4 as they seek to continue steering away from the drop zone.

Incredibly, Mapeza has managed to fortify what appears to be a steely Chippa defensive unit which has not conceded in their last five league matches.

“The defensive performances over the last five games have been fantastic‚” Mapeza said.

“It’s all about communication. Communication starts with the goalkeeper‚ it goes to the fullbacks and the centre-backs.

“If they communicate well‚ those guys‚ and maintain the distance between themselves and between the midfielders‚ we are then solid in terms of our defending.

“If you are building a house‚ you must start with the foundation. I said‚ look, let’s sort out the back first. That was where my main worry was.

"If you get organsised at the back then upfront will sort itself out. But it is not yet a completed job. There are so many things that still need to be fixed.

“We are defending as a group‚ it’s not just the goalkeeper and the back four but a collective effort. You can see the wide players are dropping back to defend‚ the midfielders drop back.”

Mapeza is a former Zimbabwe national team captain and coach. He arrived at Chippa after winning back-to-back Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League titles with .